MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a stolen car following a pursuit.

Police said Tuesday that a car was reported stolen out of Nashville, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit and spike the car’s tires. The pursuit ended on I-40 West at a rest area near mile marker 228.

A total of three people were inside the stolen car; two of them were arrested while the third one ran away, according to investigators.

The police department said the suspect is described as a man wearing a blue shirt and dark pants. He may be in the area of Athletes Way, NW Rutland Road, and Hunting Hills.

Multiple K-9 units assisted in the search, as well as a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

The suspect, however, has still not been found. Police said the utilization of the K-9 units and THP helicopter has ended, while additional officers will remain in the area.