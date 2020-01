WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday morning in White County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded around 10:45 a.m., about six miles west of Sparta. It had a depth of about three miles.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

