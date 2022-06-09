CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Powerball player in Pleasant View won a $1 million jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View.

According to the Tennessee Lottery,, this is the 349th winner of $1 million or more since the Lottery began selling tickets in 2004.

No additional information was immediately available.