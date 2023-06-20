WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Lottery player in Franklin won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.
The lucky ticket was purchased at Tim’s Market & Deli, located at 1535 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.
The ticket holder matched five of the white ball numbers in the drawing.
The jackpot is the 375th Tennessee Lottery ticket sold worth $1 million or more.
The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.
No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.