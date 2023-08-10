GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Lottery player in Gallatin won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket was purchased at at Kroger, located at 2011 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

The ticket holder matched five numbers in the drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Knoxville at Casey’s, located at 100 Merchants Road.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Powerball, according to lottery officials.

There have been 383 tickets sold worth $1 million or more since the Tennessee Education Lottery began in 2004.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.