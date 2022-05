FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A traffic stop in Williamson County turned into a major drug bust Tuesday night.

It happened on I-65 near Saturn Parkway.

Deputy Smith with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a speeding car.

Soon after pulling over the vehicle, K9 Titus found boxes with 1,000 vape cartridges containing THC inside.

Francisco Carillo-Rojas (Courtesy: WCSO)

Francisco Carillo-Rojas, 25, of Shelbyville, along with a teenager, were arrested at the scene.