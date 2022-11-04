MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over.

The 19-year-old — whose disappearance caused the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue an Endangered Child Alert earlier this week — was found safe on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told News 2 Van Kleef was found in another state. He also said she is an adult and left on her own.

No further details about her disappearance have been released.

Van Kleef had been staying in Mt. Juliet for a course on K-9 Companionship when she disappeared.

She was planning to fly home on Thursday, Nov. 3. However, Van Kleef hadn’t been heard from since Sunday, Oct. 30 when she told her parents she was going to take a walk, a claim that cameras on the property didn’t capture, according to the homeowner.

News 2 reached out to the Van Kleef family on Friday after she was found. The family provided the following statement:

“It is with grateful hearts that we thank the community for lifting our family up in their prayers. We never could have survived this without you. Michaëlle wants time to rebuild her life and prepare for her future.”

Bryan told News 2 he will be addressing the media on Monday, Nov. 7 regarding the time, cost and resources that went into this search.