SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Spring Hill are asking for help from the public in locating an 18-year-old woman who has not been seen since last week.

Mary Sawyer was last seen Dec. 30 as she walked away from her Spring Hill home.

Mary Sawyer (Courtesy: Spring Hill Police Department)

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a black sweat suit and white tennis shoes. She has multiple tattoos, including one that says “And I’ll wait, patiently to see you in heaven” on her right forearm and a cross on her middle finger and a music note on her left hand.

If you know Mary’s whereabouts, you can submit an anonymous tip to Det. Stefani Gillam at sgillam@springhilltn.org, or contact dispatch 24/7 at 931-486-2632.