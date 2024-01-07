GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was taken to an Alabama hospital after a commercial vehicle rolled over and crashed along Interstate 65 in Giles County Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, an 18-wheeler wrecked around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 at mile marker 19.6 on I-65 South.

Giles County Fire and Rescue said its personnel, with the help of Giles County EMS, removed one person from the commercial vehicle before he was flown to an appropriate hospital due to “concern for the patient.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 the driver was brought to a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama, but there’s no word on the nature of his injuries.

Due to the size of the incident, first responders said they had to call in a clean-up crew and shut down one of the two southbound travel lanes.

Then, while the traffic along I-65 South was slowed down and funneled into a single lane, fire officials said another crash occurred. However, the two-vehicle crash only resulted in minor injuries.

“There has been no shortage of teamwork this past week. All emergency services have showed up and showed out,” Giles County Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook Sunday night. “Thank you to all of those who took part in the work done. From the ones who called 911 to the ones who clean up after the incidents.”

At 10:25 p.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) online traffic map was still showing the southbound right lane and right shoulder blocked at mile marker 19.6 on I-65 due to a single-vehicle crash from nearly nine hours earlier.

No additional details have been released about Sunday’s interstate crashes in Giles County.