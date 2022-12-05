HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate a 17-year-old girl reported missing from Hendersonville.

Hendersonville police reported Katrina Daniel walked away from her home Sunday around 4:30 a.m. She was last seen at the Speedway gas station located at 1063 West Main Street just before 6 a.m.

Katrina Daniel (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Katrina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the sides, a black sweatshirt and she was carrying a small bag.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hendersonville police at 615-822-1111 or 615-594-4113.