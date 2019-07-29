17-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old boy accused of fleeing from Mt. Juliet police in a stolen vehicle Monday morning has been arrested.

Officers responding to reports of active car burglaries in the Willoughby Station neighborhood said they spotted the teenager in a stolen Mazda 3.

According to police, the teenager fled and crashed at the intersection of South Greenhill Road and West Division Street.

He reportedly ran and officers chased him. He was taken into custody nearby.

No one was injured, police said.

Officers added that another car connected to the burglaries had not been located.

The investigation is ongoing.