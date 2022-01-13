FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was taken into custody Thursday night after reportedly driving into a Franklin high school.

It happened at Centennial High School around 8:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found significant damage to one of the entryways. The driver had left the scene before officers got there.

Later, police spotted the suspect vehicle driving on I-65. Authorities say the driver refused to stop but was later taken into custody at Page High School, on Arno Road, about half an hour after the incident.

No one was hurt in the crash or chase. Charges have not yet been announced against the 17-year-old suspect.

Centennial High School’s campus will be closed on Friday as crews assess the damage and work to repair the building.