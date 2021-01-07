16K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee, highest since July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 16,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, the highest number since late July, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Jan. 2 was 16,554, which was up more than 6,000 from the previous week when 10,198 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 51,816 for the week ending Jan. 2, up by more than 6,000 from the previous week when there were 45,226 continued claims.

A total of 980,983 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.