1,600+ hotel jobs up for grabs in Nashville during virtual job fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a new push to fill hundreds of jobs at hotels in Nashville as travel volumes start picking up again.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association said there were more than 1,600 jobs ready to be filled in Music City, and they’re hoping to lower that number through a virtual job fair Wednesday.

“Our hotels, which have been closed during the pandemic through no fault of our own but government-mandated closures, have now started to have to staff up at record pace and that’s been really challenging so what we’re seeing is an acute shortage in all positions across the board,” said Rosanna Maietta, president, and CEO of the AHLA Foundation.

Wednesday’s virtual job fair, hosted by the AHLA Foundation and Hcareers will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone who is interested can sign up at hotelsarehiring.com.