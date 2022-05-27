HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Hickman County.

It happened on State Route 230 around 1 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say a Kawasaki KLX was driving eastbound, failed to yield and turned in front of a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep hit the Kawasaki, and both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road.

The Kawasaki rider, a 16-year-old from Lyles, Tennessee, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

No charges are being filed.