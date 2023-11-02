FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a 16-acre fire in the Sherwood area of Franklin County Wednesday.

Fire officials were first alerted to hay bales on fire just off Highway 56 around 3 p.m.

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)



While responding to the hay bale fire, crews saw a fire on the side of the mountain between Carter Cave and Ford Springs Lane near the Buggy Top Cave Trailhead.

Crow Creek Volunteer Fire, Sewanee Volunteer Fire and the Tennessee Division of Forestry all worked through the night to control to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The fire was isolated to about 16 acres and the cause is under investigation.

Sergeant Davidson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents not to burn until further notice.