SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Springfield Police Department is now offering a reward in hopes of finding those responsible for the shooting deaths of two young men last year.

LaThomas A. Burr, 20, and Tommy L. Baker, Jr., 19, were found dead inside a white Dodge Charger on Jarrett Drive near Central Avenue in Springfield. They were found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021.

Springfield police are offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of any person(s) responsible for their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Charles Bogle or Det. Jeremy Wright at the Springfield Police Department by phone at (615) 384-8422 or by email at cbogle@spdtn.org or jwright@spdtn.org.