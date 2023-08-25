NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 153-year-old Morton Brittain House in Nolensville was vandalized Tuesday after two kids threw rocks at the original windows, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

The Morton Brittain House, built in 1870, was nearly demolished in 2018 after a developer bought the land where it sat. The Nolensville Historic Society eventually saved the home by moving it to another piece of property, which took them months to find.

Greg Bruss, the Morton Brittain House project manager, has been working to restore the home for the past five years using donations and money made through countless hours of fundraising.

“My belief is that if you don’t know where you’re coming from and where you are now, you’ll never know in the future where you’re going,” Bruss said. “Nolensville is growing very fast, and that’s fine, but it’s also losing a lot of its history.”

“[This house] is worth having saving; taking the time,” he added.

Two boys were caught on surveillance video throwing rocks at the home’s windows shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the Nolensville Police Department.

Bruss told News 2 there is still years’ worth of work left to do on the house, and Tuesday’s incident will make the process even longer.

“We not only have to raise funds for it, but then find glass up North where they save it from old buildings, buy it, bring it down here, cut it for it, and it just takes more time to do it, so it’s very, very unfortunate,” Bruss explained.

Bruss spent Friday, Aug. 25 taping up the broken windows. He estimated the damage is over $1,000, adding that even when the windows are replaced, they’ll never be the same.

“It’s unfortunate that they’ve lasted 153 years, and then somebody in just a non-thinking moment decides to throw a handful or two of rocks,” Bruss said. “I don’t know what it did for them, but it backs us up considerably.”

Bruss said he hopes the two kids responsible for the vandalism will turn themselves in, admit they were wrong, and either pay to fix the windows or work to repair the Morton Brittain House.

“And hopefully learn a lesson from it, and go forward in their life and be better citizens for it,” Bruss said. “That’s what I’d like to see happen. We’ll just have to wait and see what does happen.”

The Nolensville Police Department posted a video of Tuesday’s incident on Facebook in hopes of identifying those involved, saying that the boys appeared to be walking from the direction of King Street toward Sam Donald Road. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Josh Combs at 615-390-4678.

To make a donation toward the Morton Brittain House, click here and mention the money should go toward that house. You can also learn more about the Nolensville Historical Society, by following this link.