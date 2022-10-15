HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second annual Tunnel to Towers 5K took place at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville Saturday morning, with more than 100 participants gathering to remember a fallen officer on his birthday.

The race honors Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who died in 2019 after he was hit by a vehicle while pursuing a suspect across Interstate 65 in Davidson County, according to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

A total of 150 runners and walkers turned out for the 5K on Saturday, Oct. 15, with News 2’s Alex Denis emceeing the event.

The event also featured two ladder trucks from the Hendersonville Fire Department raising the American flag; the Metro Police Honor Guard presenting the colors, along with a bagpiper; and local teen Ainsley Costello singing the National Anthem and providing entertainment.

In addition, not only did participants wear badges in remembrance of those killed in the 9/11 attacks, but a silent auction was held to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.