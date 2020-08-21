150-pound tortoise missing from Cheatham County found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 74 days, Solomon the tortoise is finally home in Cheatham County.

The 150-pound African Sulcata Tortoise escaped from his enclosure at his home off Cheatham Dam Road in Ashland City on June 8.

His owner, Lynn Cole, told News 2 a man and his son spotted the wandering Solomon on Cheatham Dam Road, nearly a mile from his home, grazing in a valley where a home is being built.

The man called Solomon’s owner and he was back home with his family within minutes.

Solomon enjoyed a homecoming meal of all his favorite treats — collard greens, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bananas and watermelon rinds.

“I guess that we will never know the full details of Solomon’s great adventure and how he managed to elude us all for so long. No matter his traveled course or intent, thanks to the gentleman and his son who happened to be driving by at that moment, Solomon is now safely at home and, as such, so much joy has been returned to our family,” explained Cole.

Solomon is a beloved family pet who has been with his family since birth. His family will pay his reward to the man who helped him find his way home.