150 missing Tennessee children recovered by law enforcement during months-long effort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 150 missing children have been identified and recovered in Tennessee during a months-long collaborative effort between state and federal agencies.

The TBI along with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the U.S. Marshals Service revealed the information during a joint news briefing Wednesday.

Shelly Smitherman, the TBI’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge said during months of planning for the effort, which began in fall 2020, the agency’s intelligence analysts compiled files for 240 missing children across the state.

During two-week blitzes in each of Tennessee’s grand regions, Smitherson said 150 of the 240 missing children were recovered. She said they range in age from three to 17-years-old.

U.S. Marshal Denny King said one of the recovered children was identified as a potential human trafficking victim, resulting in an ongoing investigation. He said another was missing for 460 days.

Commissioner Jennifer Nichols with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services said 93 of the children recovered were DCS children, most of which were girls.