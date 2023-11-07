WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a brush fire in Williamson County Tuesday morning.

The fire began before 7 a.m. near the 5600 block of Pinewood Road.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

Williamson County Fire and Rescue, the Franklin Fire Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Division of Forestry responded to the fire.

More than 150 acres have burned in the Pinewood Road fire, according to Williamson County Fire and Rescue.

As drought conditions continue to worsen, more and more cities and counties across Middle Tennessee are issuing burn bans.

“We responded to 46 fires over the weekend that burned just less than 1,200 acres,” said Tim Phelps with the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

The state of Tennessee currently requires burn permits from now until May 15 for areas that are currently not under burn bans or restrictions.