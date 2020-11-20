150 acres burned in Fentress County wildfire

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A massive wildfire burning in Fentress County has torched at least 150 acres and is about 95% contained as of Friday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported the fire was in a remote area of the county and did not pose a threat to any homes or structures. The department said crews would assess the need for additional containment reinforcement Friday morning.

Video from the Fentress County Hoodtown Fire Department showed the fire burning late Thursday, as firefighters continued the containment effort.

Crews said they started back burning from the bottom of the hill and let the wind push the set fire up the hill toward the “slowly-creeping wildfire”, an operation they said eliminated fuel for the wildfire to burn, as it moved down the hill.

No injuries have been reported.