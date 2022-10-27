MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Columbia.
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive. She was wearing gray jogging pants, a white T-shirt and an unknown color jacket.
Auna is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 121 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.