MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old has been charged after making threats against Coffee County Central High School.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer at the Coffee County school intercepted a text message written by the juvenile saying, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”

The student, who attends Central High School, per the sheriff’s office, was immediately arrested and has been formally charged and will be transported to juvenile detention to await his court date.

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office takes these matters very seriously and [has] a zero tolerance stance,” the department said in a statement. “We will continuously work with the Coffee County school system on these type of investigations to ensure the safety of our children and schools.”

Social media threats have been circulating around Coffee County for more than a week, with some being investigated by Coffee County and Franklin County officials.

A threat against Coffee County schools was made earlier in the week, leading to the arrest of a 16-year-old from Franklin County. He was transported to Putnam County Juvenile Holding, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin.

Tuesday, Tullahoma High School was evacuated after reports of a bomb threat were received by law enforcement. Sweeps by Tullahoma officers and an explosives-sniffing K-9 determined the threat not credible. Tullahoma had a second threat two days later, according to police, though that threat was also determined to be not credible.

News 2 reached out to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott for what charges the juvenile faces and was told he “could not disclose that in juvenile matters.”