COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities have charged a 15-year-old for his connection in a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two people injured in Columbia.

On Sunday, May 28, at 2:30 p.m., Columbia police were dispatched to Westview Street to respond to reports of a shooting.

As officers responded to the scene, a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman both arrived at Maury Regional Center suffering from gunshot wounds.

Columbia police said both victims were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were sustained in the shooting. Officials reported that the 14-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the 23-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that prior to the shooting, a fight broke out between two women during a large gathering on Westview Street.

Authorities said a man with handgun approached the woman, became involved in the altercation and shots were fired.

At this time, a 15-year-old male has been taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727.

No other information was immediately released.