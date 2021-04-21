15 kayakers, 3 dogs rescued from island on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen kayakers and several pets were rescued from Percy Priest Lake after becoming stranded due to weather Tuesday night.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews responded around 9 p.m. to Luau Island, where 15 kayakers and three dogs were unable to make it to shore.

Two boats were launched into the water to help rescue everyone, according to the fire department.

Crews said they were able to transport three to four passengers at a time and made multiple trips until everyone was safely out of the water.

No injuries were reported.