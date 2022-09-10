MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old cousin in Mt. Pleasant.

The victim is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Sources indicate the shooting happened Saturday night after some sort of argument.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Police have also not yet released the identity of either of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.