NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fourteen people were rescued after their boat overturned late Sunday night, sending everyone into the water at J. Percy Priest Lake.

Rescue crews were called out to the boat ramp at the Smith Springs Recreation Area around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the boat was getting ready to dock when everyone on board headed to the front of the boat,causing it to flip over.

Everyone was wearing life jackets and no one was injured.