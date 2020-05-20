$13K+ raised to benefit first responders who helped Brentwood couple attacked with machete

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends of the Brentwood couple randomly attacked with a machete over the weekend inside the office of a downtown Nashville storage facility created an online fundraiser to recognize the first responders who helped save their lives.

Leanne Craft, 50, and Kevin Craft, 55, were attacked Sunday afternoon, while waiting inside the office of Public Storage at 800 Fifth Avenue South. Police said Kelvin Edwards, 35, walked in and, without warning, repeatedly struck the victims with his machete, even after they were badly bleeding on the floor.

Six Metro officers rushed into the storage facility office to render aid to the Crafts.

David and Tara Richardson, friends of the couple, created a GoFundMe page Tuesday called “Recognizing First Responders who saved The Crafts.” The goal of the page was to generate $10,000 to purchase gift cards for the officers and detectives who helped the couple, as well as feed all of the Central police precinct.

In its first day, the GoFundMe page raised more than $13,000.

The Crafts were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the attack, where they were listed in critical condition.

Police said Edwards, who is homeless, told detectives he was angry over the COVID-19 shutdowns and his inability to get into the Nashville Rescue Mission. Edwards was charged with two counts of attempted murder.