13K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 795,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Aug. 15 was 13,806, which is 3,000 more than last week’s new claims of 10,036.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 204,726 for the week ending Aug. 15, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week.

