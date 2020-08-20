13K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville Tennessee Capitol flag generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 795,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Aug. 15 was 13,806, which is 3,000 more than last week’s new claims of 10,036.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 204,726 for the week ending Aug. 15, which is down by about 4,000 from the previous week.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories