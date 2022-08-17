NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.

On Tuesday, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Shannon Avenue in Madison to conduct a drug-related search warrant.

During the search, officials found Frank Luis Rego ,22, to be in possession of about 130 pounds of high-grade marijuana that appeared to be packaged for resale, drug packaging material, digital scales, suspected illegal drug proceeds and an AR rifle, according to Metro police.

Rego was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent, which is a Class B felony. According to booking records, he was released from the Metro Jail just hours after he was arrested.