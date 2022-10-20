WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school’s investigation into an online threat.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said officials learned about the violent threat circulating across social media on Thursday, Oct. 20.

With some help from the Warren County Middle School staff members, a school resource officer started investigating the threat, which led to a 13-year-old being taken into custody, authorities reported.

According to officials, the student is currently charged with filing a false report while the charge for making threats of mass violence on school property is pending.

“While the investigation is still on-going, I want to assure the public that there is no current threat, and that the students, faculty and staff at the Warren County Middle School are safe,” Sheriff Jackie D. Matheny Jr. said.