ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have positively identified the victim from a deadly shooting Monday evening.

It happened in the 200 block of Benzing Road in Antioch around 5:45 p.m.

Metro police say Abiel Euceda, 13, was killed in the incident.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the claim of an accidental shooting.

Euceda had reportedly walked over to a 16-year-old acquaintance’s house in the area. Once there, the two teens were said to have been handling a gun in a woodline near Benzing Road when the deadly shot was fired.

No one else is believed to have been involved.

The 16-year-old remained on the scene and rendered aid to the victim.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no one has been charged.