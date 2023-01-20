DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-agency investigation by state and local law enforcement has resulted in the arrests of 13 people on drug-related offenses.

Special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, saw the individuals arrested for a drug operation that reportedly extended into Dickson and Hickman counties, among other Middle Tennessee communities.

The investigation kicked off four months ago in September, when TBI and Drug Task Force agents looked to see how methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl were being transported into Dickson County and surrounding areas. Agents discovered and identified the suppliers responsible for bringing the drugs to the area and executed search warrants earlier this month, arresting nine of the 13 at the time. In addition to the nine arrests, law enforcement officials were able to seize more than 21 pounds of meth, 150 grams of heroin/fentanyl, cash and firearms.

Dontez Good (Courtesy TBI) Corenza Banks Jr. (Courtesy TBI) Amariya Foster (Courtesy TBI) Mykayla Foster (Courtesy TBI) Austin Golden (Courtesy TBI) John Hunt (Courtesy TBI) Jamell McLaughlin (Courtesy TBI) China McKeever (Courtesy TBI) Marcus Pace (Courtesy TBI) Ronnie McCoy (Courtesy TBI) Christopher Bateman (Courtesy TBI)

Over the past week, TBI said more search warrants were executed, and arrests were made in both Dickson and Hickman counties.

Drug agents worked with the Office of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, the Dickson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Tennessee Highway Patrol in executing the search warrants and making arrests. Those arrested have been booked into the Dickson County Jail: