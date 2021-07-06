120K passengers departed Nashville airport over holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two times as many travelers departed from Nashville International Airport around the Fourth of July holiday compared to one year ago.

Kym Gerlock, the airport spokesperson said nearly 120,000 passengers flew out of BNA between Thursday, July 1 through Monday, July 5.

That same period in 2020 saw a total of 49,000 departing passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gerlock.

The numbers were up approximately 7.5% from 2019, when nearly 111,000 passengers flew out of Nashville International Airport during that five-day time period.