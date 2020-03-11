Live Now
12-year-old runaway reported missing from Clarksville last seen in Nashville

La’Treious Cortner

La’Treious Cortner (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police need help to find a child who ran away from home.

Authorities said La’Treious Cortner, 12-year-old, left his home Saturday about 6:30 p.m. and has not returned since.

He was last seen by a relative in Nashville in the area of Lewis Street.

He’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911, and anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Detective John Neal at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538. You can also call the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .

