ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 12-year-old student was arrested by citation for making a bomb threat to an Antioch middle school.

The threat was made to Apollo Middle School Wednesday.

Police say the student admitted to using another student’s phone to place a call to the school.

The 12-year-old was identified following an investigation by the MNPD School Resource Unit and Apollo Middle School. They were issued a juvenile citation for the threat of mass violence toward a school.

This is the second school threat arrest made in Antioch just this week. On Tuesday, two students were arrested by citation for their involvement in making numerous threats to Intrepid academy this past Sunday.

Those students made their threats on social media.