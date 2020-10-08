$11K+ raised to help Titans cheerleader critically injured in downtown Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An online fundraiser set up to help a Tennessee Titans cheerleader critically injured in a crash raised more than $11,000 in less than 24 hours.

Patrick Holz was involved in a crash late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near Exit 210C, between Second and Fourth avenues, as he left work in downtown Nashville, according to the creator of the GoFundMe page, Kelsey Smiley.

Holz was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where friends said he remained in critical condition on Thursday morning.

Smiley started a GoFundMe page Wednesday, titled “Emergency funds for Patrick Holz.” The goal was to raise money to assist with Holz’s medical bills.

“We have seen so much love and support,” Smiley said. “Middle Tennessee is a special place. That is for sure.”

