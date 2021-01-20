118th Wing helps with security during Presidential Inauguration

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Berry Field Air National Guard Base is home to the 118th Wing. But this week, a six-member team is in our Nation’s capital.

The unit is providing security and protection during Joe Biden’s Presidential Inauguration and surrounding festivities in Washington D.C.

Master Sgt. David Terrazas said his team was called in to assist the Maryland National Guard and ensure a smooth transition of power.

“We are conducting not only security forces operations, which is any type of possible threats or anything like that that could happen here and maintaining order. But we are also helping in aid and litter, which is your first aid and any casualties that would happen as a result to the guard or any civilian populace,” said Sgt. Terrazas.

As of Wednesday evening, Sgt. Terrazas told News 2 his team had not encountered any violence or problems during their time in D.C.

“Everything’s been running very smooth for having 50 different units. It’s nice to see both the army and the air side come together as one team,” Sgt. Terrazas said. “Anything historic like this is a very big privilege for us!”

The 118th Wing isn’t sure when they’ll be sent back to Nashville, but in the meantime Sgt. Terrazas said it’s an honor to be in D.C.

“The history and to be able to just be here is such an amazing thing. Being in the greatest country and then the heart of it is incredible. I can’t describe the feeling, but just to be part of such an event is an honor and I really appreciate the opportunity,” Sgt. Terrazas said.