WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say an 11-year old girl has been found safe after she left her home with a person she met on ‘Tic Tok’– a social media app.



Lakerika McNeal was reported missing when her mother was not able to get in touch with her.

McNeal reportedly left her home Friday morning in Whitehaven with a person she met on the app.



We are told the 11 – year old is being returned home to her family now.