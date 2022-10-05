MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eleven people have been indicted by a Grand Jury following an anti-abortion demonstration in Mt. Juliet last year.

According to the indictment paperwork obtained by News 2, seven of the defendants are facing two counts including conspiracy to obstruct access to a clinic providing reproductive health services and violation of the Face Act. While the other four, only face one count of violation of the Face Act.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The alleged acts happened during a demonstration March 5, 2021, at the carafem Health Center, which provided reproductive health services, including abortions.

About 22 demonstrators were seen outside the clinic at that time, however, only eight adults and four children were charged with trespassing after Mt. Juliet police repeatedly asked them to leave.

The indictment alleges some of the defendants planned ahead to meet at that clinic to purposely keep employees and patients from entering the building. The indictment stated seven of those named, “…did willfully combine, conspire, and agree with one another, and with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury to injure, oppress, threaten, and intimidate patients and employees of the Clinic in the free exercise and enjoyment of the rights and privileges secured to them by the laws of the United States…”

The indictment continued, “[the defendants] aided and abetted by each other and by other co-conspirators known and unknown to the Grand Jury, would create a blockade to stop the Clinic from providing, and patients from obtaining, reproductive health services.”

Eight of the eleven who have been indicted do not live in Tennessee.

According to the indictment, some of the defendants allegedly used social media to promote a series of anti-abortion events in the Nashville area. Some of them also claimed they were willing to be arrested for participating in the blockade.

The defendants are accused of standing directly in front of the clinic doors to block access as well as in the hallway.

Additionally, the indictment claimed, the demonstration was live-streamed from one of their accounts titled, in part, “Mt. Juliet, TN Rescue March 5 2021.”

When a patient and their companion arrived that morning, according to the document, they were seen on the livestream asking them numerous questions like “Trying to come to the abortion mill?” The document also claimed a defendant sent their child to approach the patient with questions.

After Mt. Juliet police arrived, according to the indictment, one of the defendants continued to livestream the event and said he had “already turned away one couple” and hoped to “stop as many murderous appointments as we can.”

carafem released a statement to News 2 back in 2021 that you can read at this link.

The following is a list of names and charges of the defendants: