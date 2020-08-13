10K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 781,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending August 8 was 10,036, the lowest number of new claims since the week ending March 14, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 208,810 for the week ending August 8, which is down by about 16,000 from the previous week.