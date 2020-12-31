10K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 10,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, the highest number since early October, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Dec. 26 was 10,198, which was up nearly 3,000 from the previous week when 7,411 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, around the start of the pandemic, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 45,226 for the week ending Dec. 26, up by more than 2,000 from the previous week when there were 43,482 continued claims.

A total of 964,384 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14.