ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new reward is being offered to help find the person who hit and killed two men off I-65 in March.

“I miss Aubrey,” said Vanessa McKee. “He was the love of my life.”

It’s been five months since Vanessa last saw her son Aubrey.

“I never thought on a Friday (that) would be the last day I see my son,” she said. “I never thought the next day three state troopers would arrive to my house and tell me that my son had passed.”

In the early hours on Saturday, March 18, Aubrey and three other family members were driving down I-65 South near the town of Orlinda when a car pushed Aubrey’s car into a guardrail.

Aubrey and Jamal Snell got out of the car, where a tractor trailer hit them and kept going.

“I don’t think anyone should have to die such a horrible death, and anyone with a conscious (wouldn’t) just keep going and would not stop when they know they have killed two people,” said McKee.

Jamal’s fiancé was also in the car, suffering extensive injuries and almost losing her arm.

“This family deserves to be compensated for just absolute terror that they went through on I-65 in March,” said Blair Durham.

Durham is the families attorney who said they are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that can help them find the driver of the tractor trailer.

“When you’re driving a tractor trailer that has the weight and the impact, and you have the callousness to kill someone and leave….that’s just wrong,” he said.

Jamal’s uncle just hopes the person who did this will finally come forward.

“Whoever did that, they are caring this burden around with themselves,” said Malcolm Bellamy. “It’s a burden for them. I’m sure it is.”

It’s a burden these families said they want that person to let go of so they can finally get closure.

“I hope that God deals with them in a mighty way….that God will work on their conscious,” said McKee. “That God will work on them…that they’ll come forth and say that it was an accident and that they’re sorry. We just want justice for Aubrey and Jamal.”

Anyone that witnessed the crash or has any information related to this crash is asked to contact Bart Durham Injury Law at 615-242-9000.