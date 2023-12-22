WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — This holiday season is a little more special for one family in Waverly. For Margie and Gene Headrick, their 100-year-old family home is finally restored, two years after a catastrophic flood.

Home surveillance video captured just how fast the flood waters rushed in. The National Weather Service reported up to 17 inches fell in some parts of the town.

The catastrophic flood left behind a trail of damage and destruction, but for the Headricks, they’re finally home.

“Welcome to our home,” Margie Headrick said as she welcomed News 2 into the new home. “It’s been a labor of love.”

For the Headricks, everything changed on Aug. 21, 2021. “Gene was trapped in the house for the duration of the flood, and I was outside,” Margie recalled.

With no communication inside, Gene would have to be pulled to safety by first responders.

“I’m standing there and there’s water coming up from three different directions,” Gene remembered.

Margie provided a little levity to what was otherwise a heartbreaking day. “He walked out with my purse around his neck…he had enough sense to grab my purse.”

As Gene was rescued by first responders, the two would leave behind their 100-year-old family home as they knew it. “It just seemed to come so fast,” said Margie. “There was no escaping it.”

As flood waters receded, the damage was already done. “I came back in and just saw what devastation it was,” Margie said.

A town with less than 5,000 people, 50% of the city was underwater. But through it all, Margie said she found hope in the heartbreak. “The flood has brought so many people together in so many ways.”

Brighter days were near as recovery was finally underway.

“The house is in far, far better condition now, than it was,” said Margie. “We’ve been so blessed.”

With so much history in the house, the Headricks were determined to see it through. All while remembering the four generations that have once called this place home.

“They would be so very happy,” Margie said. “They would be so grateful. There was so much damage, it could have gone either way.”

Recovery is large in part thanks to the faith-based non-profit disaster relief agency, Inspiritus.

“The devastation that you saw as you came in, because this wasn’t a normal flood, it was like a flash food that came in,” said Julia Dimitrov, a Volunteer Manager with Inspiritus.

The organization has been on the ground in Waverly from the very beginning, bringing in hundreds of volunteers from all over.

“I’ve kept a notebook of their signatures, of their city and state, where they are from, just so I can have that close to me and remember each one of them.”

An important memory, they’ll take with them into their new chapter. “If one thing was to happen, this would be going with me out the door.”

A fear far too many hold in Waverly. “It’s just too much loss to bear again.”

Margie looks forward to the city-wide investigations into how the flood happened and how to ensure it never happens again.

For now, the Headricks are grateful to be home. Just in time for the holidays.

“It may be a little snoopy tree, but that’s going to be just fine,” Margie smiled.