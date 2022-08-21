WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today marks one year since catastrophic floods swept through Humphreys County killing 20 people making it the deadliest flood event in Tennessee history.

On Saturday, the community came together for a 100-mile bike ride to remember the lives that were claimed by the flood waters on August 21, 2021.

Tennessee State Senator Kerry Roberts, who hosted the 100-mile bike ride, said the event also aimed to raise awareness for the people of Humphreys County who are still struggling one year after the flood devastated the community.

“My goal is to refocus attention on the people and businesses of Humphreys County who are still struggling in the aftermath of the devastating flood a year ago,” said Senator Roberts, “As we were reminded by the recent flooding in Kentucky, lives and livelihoods are devastated by such a catastrophic event and rebuilding can take years. We need to let the people of Humphreys County know we have not forgotten them.”

After the ride, Senator Kerry Roberts presented a $10,000 check in campaign funds to United Way of Humphreys County’s fund for flood victims.

“With no opponent in this election, I want the money to help flood victims instead of sitting in a bank account for the next election,” said Senator Roberts.