100+ guests displaced after 2-alarm fire at South Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 115 guests were evacuated from a South Nashville motel after a fire broke out late Tuesday night on the second floor of the building, the city’s fire department said.

Nashville firefighters responded around 11:45 p.m. to the Stay Lodge on Antioch Pike off Harding Place, where they discovered light smoke on a lower level of the motel.

Crews broke a window to get into a room on the second floor where the fire had originated, according to fire department spokesperson, Kendra Loney.

Loney said the building was evacuated and electricity was turned off to the building, so guests were not allowed to stay at the motel. No injuries were reported, she said.

Preliminary information revealed four to six units on three floors were destroyed.

The American Red Cross will assist the displaced residents with lodging for the night and moving forward.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.