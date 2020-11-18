100+ Airbnb listings in Nashville suspended or removed amid house party crackdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 100 Airbnb listings across Nashville have been suspended or removed from the platform after violating policies on parties or events, the company announced Wednesday morning.

An Airbnb spokesperson said the majority of hosts in Nashville “contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy,” but the actions taken Wednesday “address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.”

The actions were communicated to the hosts last week.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, it’s more important than ever that we all do our part to reduce the number of large gatherings and parties amid the pandemic, and contribute to help putting a stop to this irresponsible behavior,” Viviana Jordan, Tennessee public policy manager for Airbnb said in a statement.

Jordan added, “by bringing greater awareness to our 24/7 neighbor support line, we hope to strengthen the enforcement of our ban on parties in Nashville and throughout the state.”

The locations of the Airbnbs suspended or removed will not be released due to privacy issues, Jordan explained.

Airbnb previously issued a global ban on house parties at its listings, which the company said would remain in effect “until further notice.”