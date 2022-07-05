DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) There was a single boating-related fatality over the three-day Fourth of July holiday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA officials said a 10-year-old girl was killed on the Tennessee River in Decatur County Saturday, July 3, when the tube she was on came into contact with the outboard motor of the pontoon boat pulling it.

The incident remains under investigation by the TWRA. No further information was released.

The TWRA said that was the only boating-related fatality over the Fourth of July holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend and the 16th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters in 2022. There were just 13 at the same time last year, TWRA said.

There was also a serious injury incident involving two juveniles in the Holder Branch area of Ft. Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park in East Tennessee, according to TWRA.

Overall, TWRA says there were 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend, including seven in Middle Tennessee.

Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities on Tennessee waters. The campaign is held on the Fourth of July weekend to give the BUI enforcement high visibility during the peak of boating season.